Last month, Microsoft announced it’d hold Microsoft Build 2022, which is the company’s annual Build Developer Conference, on May 24. The software giant also confirmed Build 2022 would be a digital event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the official Twitter handle of Microsoft Developer has put up a tweet informing us that the registration for Build 2022 is now open.

Microsoft Build 2022 will continue from May 24 to 26. The two-day event will likely see Microsoft dropping several announcements, including announcements related to consumer tech, hopefully.

According to several reports, Microsoft will make some exciting announcements related to products such as Microsoft Teams, Visual Studio, and Windows 11. The company may also make some announcements about its ambition for AR/VR.

Registration is now open for #MSBuild!? Join us on May 24-26, 2022, for an engaging experience around the latest innovations and tools. ? Register now: https://t.co/ZeRMqAWmjI pic.twitter.com/JElbknoIZo — Microsoft Developer (@msdev) April 26, 2022

It is worth noting that the registration for Build 2022 is open for everyone who wants to attend. More importantly, it’s free of cost. So, if you want to attend the digital event, you can do so here on the official Microsoft website.

Come together with peers and experts May 24–26, 2022, for an engaging experience around the latest in innovation and tools that will help you stay informed.

Weeks before Microsoft, Google will hold its annual developer conference called I/O 2022, which will kick off on May 11 and continue until the next day. After Google and Microsoft, Apple will hold its developer-centric event in June. Like Microsoft, both Apple and Google will hold their developer conferences virtually.

