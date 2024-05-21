Microsoft brings Copilot to Azure infrastructure management and announces Azure Compute Fleet

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

At Build 2024, Microsoft is making two major announcements to further improve the Azure infrastructure management.

First, the new Azure Compute Fleet service will simplify provisioning of Azure compute capacity across different VM types, availability zones, and pricing models. This will allow infra management teams to more easily achieve their needed scale, performance, and cost.

Azure Compute Fleet will allow admins to control VM group behaviors automatically and programmatically which will allow them to optimize their operational efficiency. For example, admins can seamlessly deploy and manage up to 10,000 VMs with a single API call. Also, this new service will scale up Spot VMs more efficiently with potential cost savings.

Second, Microsoft is bringing Copilot to Azure to help users in managing their cloud environment. Like any other Copilot experience, you can use natural language to ask queries and get personalized answers on Azure services. You will be able to post questions like “Why is my app slow?” or “How do I fix this error?” and Copilot will navigate through potential causes and fixes.

Copilot can also be used to configure, manage, and optimize databases and analytics services. For example, you can use Copilot for Azure in Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) to configure AKS backups, change tiers, locate YAML files for editing, and construct kubectl commands. In a similar way, you can use Copilot for SQL conversion, the ability to generate T-SQL query and more.

The rollout of Copilot in Azure preview will start in a couple of weeks. When available, admins can enable Copilot to all users or particular user groups.