Microsoft highlights new shopping features on Bing

Microsoft today highlighted new shopping related features available now on Bing. Using the Bing Shopping tab, users can access useful hover menus and informative page guides which highlight choices, deals, and trends.

You can browse Bing’s Departments which has over 1,000 categories such as Home Furnishings and Electronics. These pages highlight trends, price drops, and coupons available in each category. You can shop within a specific store using the hover menu for the Stores tab and get there with one click.

Deals tab offers top stores with great deals, coupons, cashback, and more. With tabs for Trending Products and Price Drop, you can discover products popular across the web or with the deepest price drops, in just one click.

Source: Microsoft