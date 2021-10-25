Microsoft partners with Shopify to bring product listings to Bing, Edge and Start

Microsoft today announced partnership with Shopify to bring product listings from more than 1.7 million Shopify merchants to Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Bing, and Microsoft Start. Shopify products will be now listed in the Shopping tab on Microsoft Bing, and Microsoft Edge. Also, you can easily check out these products via the Shopping tab on Microsoft Bing quickly and securely.

Here’s how Shopify merchants can expand their reach:

Using the improved Microsoft Channel app, merchants can easily connect with shoppers across the Microsoft network.

Shopify merchants’ products will also automatically show on the Shopping tab on Microsoft Bing and the Microsoft Start Shopping tab for free as product listings.

Shopify merchants will also find value in creating new ad campaigns and viewing marketing performance through real-time reports in their Shopify store.

Source: Microsoft