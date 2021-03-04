Microsoft Bing announces several new search experiences

Microsoft today announced several new search experiences in Bing that deliver information in a more engaging way. The new visually rich search results page will allow you to easily find the information you are looking for without having to sift through large blocks of text.

1) Updated recipes experience:

The new recipes experience extracts and aggregates the most relevant recipes content and presents it in a single view on the search results page.

This view shows recipe pictures along with high-level information like calories per serving and user reviews. If a recipe includes a how-to video, we’ll show that as part of the answer, and it will play if you hover over.

Seamlessly click from one recipe to the next and see them expand inline so you don’t have to bounce from page to page.

The expanded view shows more information such as: an ingredient list and possible substitutions for when you don’t have everything on hand, a drop-down menu for you to scale the recipe to a certain number of servings, and nutritional information.

You can try out this new experience with queries like “fish tacos recipes” or “easy mac and cheese recipes”.

2) Improved carousel experiences:

With the improved carousel experiences, Microsoft has introduced new hover-over feature. If you want to learn more about a specific result in the carousel, hover over it, and Microsoft Bing will then expand the result with more detailed information. You can check out this new experience when you search for things like “chef documentaries” or “space books”.

New infographic-inspired experiences:

When you search for broad topics like “Kenya” or “giraffes”, you will be presented with an infographic-inspired experience. You can see the updated experience alongside the previous experience above.

4) Local answers:

Search for things like “things to do in Seattle” or “Eiffel Tower”, and you’ll get aggregated information from a variety of sources. Bing will now display a comprehensive overview of the topic – inclusive of Bing Maps, top images, visitor reviews, and more. This feature will be fully available in the US in coming weeks.

