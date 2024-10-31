Microsoft Bing gets new look ahead of US 2024 elections

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft repaints the look of Bing, its popular search engine, to cater to the needs of the 2024 elections in the US.

On Bing, you can now access a dedicated interactive map featuring detailed filters for various races and statewide offices, while a side pane displays electoral and popular vote results. Microsoft says that the data is sourced from The Associated Press, with indicators showing the results were last updated.

“Bing is delivering a comprehensive view of relevant information including polling, outcomes of state primaries, and keeping you up to date with the latest news,” Microsoft says.

And, on mobile, Microsoft will also optimize Bing’s look to make users easily follow along and access all the essential information. Similarly, Google has also been revamping the experiences on Search, as well as Google Trends to help you track what everyone’s talking about.

Microsoft has been making a lot of progress to accommodate the elections. Earlier, the Redmond tech giant warned that Russian hackers Midnight Blizzard were trying to pose as Microsoft employees to attack US officials leading up to the election.

As the AI race heats up, so does AI-generated deepfake. Microsoft, a part of the C2PA initiative to regulate such content, has also pushed for new regulations for AI content to Congress. Google has also made it easier for you to spot AI-generated content across services like Search, Ads, and YouTube.

“We welcome your feedback as we continue to provide you more ways to access the information you need,” Microsoft says.