Microsoft Bing launches new Ethical Shopping hub in the UK

Microsoft Bing UK is now offering shoppers with options that enable them to shop with purpose. With the new features, people can know how they can have a positive impact while fashion shopping.

The new Ethical Shopping hub in Bing offers consumers with categories like eco-friendly, upcycled, or fair-trade fashion. People can also browse by ethical fashion brands or products, trending, and featured items, or even stay up to date with informed fashion choices and other planet-friendly news topics, in a single page. The sustainability ratings are powered by Good On You.

The ratings are now integrated into Microsoft Bing shopping filters that consumers can apply when searching for fashion products. The filters provide a score that allows shoppers to spend thoughtfully and make a difference when shopping with Microsoft Bing.

Microsoft has plans to expand this feature for consumers in other countries in the coming year.

Source: Microsoft