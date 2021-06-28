Microsoft Bing will soon allow you to access and redeem coupons of nearby shops

Microsoft Bing will soon integrate the digital coupons experience from Quotient. With this integration, Bing customers will be able to access and redeem coupons, and soon cash back rebates, from Quotient’s network shops.

“Providing savings to a much larger audience—in this case, everyone who uses Bing online and on the app—is a key strategic priority for us,” said Steven Boal, CEO and Founder at Quotient. “This is especially important to consumers as they continue to search for value during this difficult economic time. Brands will see increased promotions reach through this partnership, and retailers will benefit as many of the promotions that are already on their websites will now also be available to everyone using Bing. We look forward to announcing more integrations like this in the future.”

You can access the new coupons experience in Microsoft Bing app under the grocery tab today. Cash back rebates will be available through Bing search in the coming months.

Source: Quotient