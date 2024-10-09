Microsoft-backed OpenAI expands office to more cities—Singapore, Brussels, Seattle, & more
OpenAI already has offices in San Francisco, London, Dublin, and Tokyo.
OpenAI has now expanded its office branches across more cities in the United States, Europe, and Southeast Asia. The Microsoft-backed company says on X that it’s expanding to New York and Seattle in the US, Paris (France) and Brussels (Belgium) in Europe, and Singapore.
OpenAI has a growing presence already in San Francisco, London (England), Dublin (Ireland), and Tokyo (Japan), but with these new offices, the ChatGPT makers are also looking to open more positions.
On their career website, OpenAI mentions that it’s opening roles for IT support, full stack/front end software engineer, revenue operations leader, engineering manager, security engineer, account director, and more across these new locations.
OpenAI says that it’s offering a benefits package that includes health, dental, and vision insurance, mental health support, travel insurance, unlimited time off, and a retirement plan. Family benefits also include paid parental leave and fertility treatment.
This announcement follows OpenAI’s recent funding round, which catapulted the company’s value to over $100 billion. Oliver Jay, the newly appointed managing director, will oversee international operations from Singapore, where the company is already building a team to support customers in the Asia Pacific region.
Speaking of ChatGPT, OpenAI launched its o1 model, which excels in reasoning, last month. The model now sits alongside GPT-4o in ChatGPT where users can choose which model they want the AI chatbot to respond to their query with. It is currently available to Plus, Team, as well as Edu and Enterprise users with plans to launch it to free users.
