Microsoft’s new Azure Web PubSub service allows you to easily create real-time web apps

Microsoft today announced the preview of Azure Web PubSub service which will allow developers to easily build WebSocket based real-time web applications. Azure Web PubSub will enable developers to use WebSockets and the publish-subscribe pattern to easily build real-time web apps, like live chat, real-time location visualization, and more.

The Azure Web PubSub offers built-in support for large-scale client connections and highly available architectures. And it supports native WebSocket and a wide variety of programming languages (including C#, Python, and Java) through WebSocket APIs. By using Web PubSub, developers can invest their time in developing their own business logic instead of the real-time infrastructure management.

The Azure Web PubSub service is also natively integrated with Azure Functions enabling developers to build serverless applications in C#, JavaScript, Python, and Java using WebSockets.

