Microsoft Azure enters the Top10 in the TOP500 supercomputer rankings

Back in June, Microsoft Azure took four consecutive spots from No. 26 to No. 29 on the TOP500 supercomputer rankings list. These clusters are part of the Azure ND A100 v4 VM family and they are available on demand in four global regions. These systems delivered 16.59 petaflops on the HPL benchmark used for the TOP500 supercomputer rankings.

In the latest TOP500 rankings, Microsoft Azure has joined the Top 10 club by delivering 30.05 Petaflops. This is based on Microsoft’s recently announced NDm A100 80GB v4, available on demand.

These Azure NDm A100 v4 instances are powered by NVIDIA GPU acceleration and NVIDIA InfiniBand networking.

Size Physical CPU Cores Host Memory (GB) GPUs Local NVMe Temporary Disk NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand Network Azure Network Standard_ND96amsr _A100_v4 96 1,900 GB 8 x 80 GB NVIDIA A100 6,400 GB 200 GB/s 40 Gbps

Source: Microsoft