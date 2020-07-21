Microsoft announces next generation Azure Stack HCI solution with flexible per core subscription model

Microsoft today announced the next generation Azure Stack HCI, an Azure service that combines the price-performance of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) with native Azure hybrid features. Customers can manage their Azure Stack HCI systems along with Windows Server and Linux virtual machines from Azure Portal, just like any other Azure resource. Azure Stack HCI also has native integration with core Azure services such as Azure Backup, Azure Security Center and Azure Monitor.

Another great thing about the Azure Stack HCI is it pricing model. The flexible per core subscription model allows customers to optimize cost based on their needs. For an 8 cores server with less than 16 VMs, upfront cost for Azure Stack HCI is 2.5x cheaper than other HCI solutions in market today. Also, Microsoft is providing no cost Extended Security Updates (ESU) for Windows Server 2008 virtual machines running on it.

Microsoft is working with partners including Lenovo, Dell EMC and HPE to bring Azure Stack HCI to a broad range of validated hardware. Microsoft today also announced Azure Stack HCI integrated systems as a new purchasing option.

Integrated systems offer an appliance like deployment experience for the quickest time to value with factory preinstalled bits enabling easy deployment, integrated updates across the full stack of firmware, drivers, agents and the operating system, and many more unique capabilities.

Source: Microsoft