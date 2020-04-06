Microsoft’s Azure Remote Rendering service finally comes out of private preview

Back in Feb 2019, Microsoft first announced Azure Remote Rendering service that allows developers to render complex 3D models from the cloud and stream it to mobile devices and mixed reality headsets. After testing the service in preview preview mode for more than a year, Microsoft today announced the public preview of Azure Remote Rendering.

Due to hardware limits, you can’t render a high-quality 3D model on a mobile device or an AR headset like HoloLens 2. This service uses the computing power of Azure to render even the most complex models in the cloud and streams them in real time to your devices, so users can interact with 3D content in amazing detail. Developers can extend their mixed reality apps with high-quality 3D content using Remote Rendering SDK. Azure Remote Rendering preview only supports HoloLens 2 and Windows 10 PCs for now.

You can learn more about this service here.

Source: Microsoft