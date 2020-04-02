Microsoft expands the availability of Azure Kinect to Japan, Germany, and the UK

At MWC 2019, Microsoft first announced Azure Kinect, a connected depth camera that enables organizations to build AI vision solutions. Azure Kinect features best in class depth sensor, high definition 4K camera and a microphone array (7 mics). In July 2019, Microsoft announced the general availability of Azure Kinect in the US and China. Due to considerable market interest, Microsoft today announced that Azure Kinect Developer Kit is now generally available in Japan, Germany, and the UK.
Azure Kinect features:
- 1-MP depth sensor with wide and narrow FOV options which enable the user to optimize for their application
- 7-mic array to enable far-field speech and sound capture
- 12-MP RGB video camera for additional color stream that’s aligned to the depth stream
- Accelerometer and gyroscope (IMU) that enable sensor orientation and spatial tracking
- External sync pins to easily synchronize sensor streams from multiple Kinects simultaneously
The Azure Kinect development environment consists of the following SDKs:
- Sensor SDK for low-level sensor and device access.
- Body Tracking SDK for tracking bodies in 3D.
- Speech Cognitive Services SDK for enabling microphone access and Azure cloud-based speech services.
Source: Microsoft
