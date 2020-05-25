Microsoft introduces a more cost-effective way to use Azure Cosmos DB

Azure Cosmos DB is a NoSQL database with several advanced capabilities. But due to its pricing model, developers building web apps for small numbers of users were not using Cosmos DB. To fix this issue, Microsoft has announced Azure Cosmos DB serverless, a more cost-effective way to use Azure Cosmos DB. It allows developers to handle “bursty” workloads in a cost-effective way.

This new model offers per-operation compute pricing ideal for noncritical, intermittent and small workloads with moderate performance requirements. Consumption-based pricing bills customers for the total resources (request units) used for each discrete database operation.

To opt for this new pricing model, customers need to select “serverless” as their pricing model in Azure portal. In addition to the new pricing model, Microsoft also announced several new capabilities in Cosmos DB last week. Read about them below.

Bring their own keys for enhanced end-to-end encryption of their data

Recover data from a specific period and restore at any time with point-in-time backup and restore

Access Version 4 of Azure Cosmos DB’s Java SDK

Use new delete functionality in Azure Cosmos DB change feed

General availability of Azure Cosmos DB autoscale provisioned throughput (previously called autopilot), which offers SLA-backed single-digit millisecond latency and 99.999% availability guaranteed.

All new Cosmos DB features will be available in summer 2020.

Source: Microsoft