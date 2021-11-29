Canada’s Interac selects Microsoft Azure as its strategic and primary cloud provider

Canada’s Interac today announced that it has selected Microsoft Azure as its strategic and primary cloud provider. Interac will use Azure cloud to support its ongoing innovation and product development.

By using Microsoft’s cloud capabilities and security investments, Interac will further accelerate its transformation journey to include faster data-rich payments, increased scalability and resilience, improved security and fraud controls, better redundancy and new innovative services for business and individuals.

“An important part of our digital transformation strategy is integrating a secure and compliant cloud platform that positions us for future growth and meets the demands of the quickly evolving digital payments landscape,” said Peter Sweers, Chief Technology & Operations Officer at Interac. “We chose Microsoft Azure for its increased scale, security and always-on resiliency.”

“Digital payment innovation will play an integral role in Canada’s economic recovery and global competitiveness.” said Kevin Peesker, President, Microsoft Canada. “Across Canada, Microsoft Azure is empowering financial services institutions with its secure, compliant, and scalable platform. By selecting Azure as its strategic and primary cloud provider, Interac will fast-track their key business and technology transformation priorities.”

