Microsoft announces new autofill solution for passwords across devices and platforms

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Autofill passwords

Microsoft today announced password autofill solution across devices and platforms. The new Autofill solution is now available on Microsoft Authenticator iOS and Android apps, and on Google Chrome as an Autofill extension. This new Microsoft Autofill extension will allow you to autofill and save your passwords to your Microsoft account while browsing on Chrome.

Microsoft is also making it easier for customers to import their existing saved passwords to Microsoft Authenticator app. Using the Import feature in the Authenticator app, you can easily import passwords from Chrome and some popular password managers. If you have passwords available in a CSV file, there’s also ability to import from CSV.

Source: Microsoft

