Microsoft brings Auto HDR for 1000+ DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games on Windows 10

The Auto HDR feature in Xbox Series X and Series S automatically upgrades old games from SDR to HDR to improve the overall visual experience. Microsoft is now bringing the same technology to Windows 10 PCs. Microsoft today announced the preview of Auto HDR feature that will enable HDR visuals on an additional 1000+ DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games on compatible Windows 10 PCs.

Here’s how you can enable the Auto HDR feature:

First, you should have an HDR monitor equipped PC.

Auto HDR for PC is currently a preview feature only available in the Windows Insider Program (Dev Channel). You can download the Windows 10 Build 21337 to try this feature.

After installing the build, if your PC monitor is already configured to use HDR, you will automatically receive the Auto HDR PC gaming experience. Otherwise, to explicitly enable/disable Auto HDR, go to Windows HD Color Settings page and enable the Auto HDR toggle.

Source: Microsoft