Microsoft has added a cool new feature to the Microsoft Authenticator app for Android.

The beta version of the app (version 6.2012.8268) now supports synching passwords from Edge on your PC to the app, so they can be used by apps and browsers on your smartphone.

The changelog reads:

Passwords – You can now sync the passwords saved in Microsoft Edge to your PC, so you can use them in any app or browser on your smartphone.

Bug fixes and various improvements.

The feature is currently being A/B tested, so not all users with the beta app will have access to the feature.

You can find Microsoft Authenticator for Android here and sign up to receive the beta app in the Google Play Store.

via WBI