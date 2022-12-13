Microsoft Authenticator app will no longer work on Apple Watch from next month

Microsoft killed the SwiftKey keyboard app on iOS but later brought it back for iPhone users. The software giant is once again killing another important service on Apple’s platform, as it has confirmed that the Microsoft Authenticator app will stop working on Apple Watch come January 2023. To be more specific, the app will leave Apple’s watchOS App Store next month.

On a support page, Microsoft said that there would not be a companion app for watchOS after an upcoming Authenticator release next month for iOS. The reason behind leaving the watchOS store was that the operating system security was “incompatible with Authenticator security features.” About the Authenticator support on watchOS, Microsoft said the following:

In the upcoming Authenticator release in January 2023 for iOS, there will be no companion app for watchOS due to it being incompatible with Authenticator security features. This means you won’t be able to install or use Authenticator on Apple Watch. We therefore recommend that you delete Authenticator from your Apple Watch. This change only impacts Apple Watch, so you will still be able to use Authenticator on your other devices.

Microsoft also clarified that the Authenticator app would continue to work on other Apple devices, including iPhone and iPad.

For the unversed, the Microsoft Authenticator app is really useful for signing in to your personal or work/school Microsoft account without using a password. The app will use a fingerprint, face recognition, or a PIN for security. In short, it is an app to quickly and securely verify your identity online for all of your accounts.

via 9to5mac