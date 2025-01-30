Microsoft Authenticator App Not Working? How To Fix With Ease

Is your Microsoft Authenticator app not working? It could be due to an outdated app, connectivity issues, or incorrect settings. However, there are several methods to help you restore its functionality.

I’ll show you how.

Quick Fixes

Try out the steps below before proceeding to more complex solutions:

Update the app: Go to Google Play Store or Apple Store > Search for Microsoft Authenticator > Update (if available)

Go to Google Play Store or Apple Store > Search for Microsoft Authenticator > Update (if available) Force quit & restart: Long-press the app > App info > Force stop > OK > Open the app again.

Long-press the app > App info > Force stop > OK > Open the app again. Check your internet connection: Check if mobile data or WiFi is active on top of your screen.

Check if mobile data or WiFi is active on top of your screen. Disable your VPN: Open the VPN and click the power/disconnect button to disconnect it.

Check and Reset Your Security Information

To reset your Microsoft Authenticator app, follow these steps:

Sign in to your Microsoft account’s Security Information page. Tap Security info from the menu and Delete the authenticator app – Microsoft Authenticator Push multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Set up the app again or opt for an alternative verification method, such as a phone call.

If you can’t reach the Security Information page, you might need to contact your administrator or the support team for further assistance. For businesses or educational institutions using Microsoft 365, you can contact support directly for a Service Request ticket.

Turn Off Battery Optimization

Mobile phones have a feature that optimizes battery life by restricting background processes. This can interfere with apps like Microsoft Authenticator, preventing it from sending or receiving authentication requests.

Here’s how to turn off battery optimization:

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Apps & notifications.

Tap the Microsoft Authenticator app and click Battery.

Tap Battery Optimization, click Authenticator, select Don’t Optimize, and Do ne.

Note: This method will drain your battery more quickly.

Turn On Push Notifications

You’ll need to have push notifications enabled, so Microsoft Authenticator can notify you of authentication requests. Here’s how to do so:

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Notifications.

Find and tap Authenticator in the list of apps.

Tap Notifications, then toggle on the switch for Allow Notifications.

Ensure the Lock Screen, Notification Center, and Banners are selected for alerts.

Enable Location Services

Certain apps, including Microsoft Authenticator, may require location services to function properly. To ensure this is enabled:

Open the Settings app, scroll down, and tap Privacy & Security.

Tap Location Services at the top.

Make sure Location Services is turned on. Find Microsoft Authenticator in the list and set it to While Using the App or Always.

Incorrect date and time settings on your device can cause authentication failures. Microsoft Authenticator also uses the correct date and time to generate verification codes.

Open the Settings app and tap General.

Select Date & Time.

Toggle on Set Automatically to allow your phone to sync with the network time.

Clear App Cache

Sometimes, the cache can cause issues with the app’s performance. Here’s how to clear it:

Open Settings > General.

Go to iPhone Storage.

Search for Microsoft Authenticator and tap on it. Select Offload App.

The solutions outlined above should help you deal with the Microsoft Authenticator app not working. Start with the simple fixes before proceeding to more detailed ones.

