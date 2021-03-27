It seems rivalry is heating up in the PC market, with first Intel and now Microsoft attacking Apple’s MacBooks.

A few days ago we had Justin Long, from “I’m a Mac” face shilling for Intel and today we have Microsoft posting an ad on Twitter comparing the Surface Pro with a “BackBook”, which appears to be an off-brand MacBook Pro.

The 2-in-1 range of Surface devices come with laptop-to-tablet versatility, enabling you work from anywhere, anytime. Sign up for a demo. pic.twitter.com/p9vTM3wMAu — Microsoft India (@MicrosoftIndia) March 24, 2021

Microsoft notes, compared to a BackBook, the Surface Pro offers a versatile form factor, touch input and “chip to cloud security with Windows 10 Pro”.

This argument is of course a bit stable, suggesting the advantages of the Windows laptop platform has not really changed much over the last 10 years, but the ads are reflective of the burgeoning PC market, which has returned to growth for the first time in nearly 10 years last year, and where Apple’s MacBooks are growing faster than the general PC market.

via PhoneArena