Microsoft is working with Arm and others on silicon architecture to eliminate memory safety exploits

Memory safety vulnerabilities are one of the most challenging problems in software security. Microsoft, University of Cambridge, Arm and others are now working on a core silicon architecture named CHERI to eliminate memory related security issues with minimal performance impact.

As part of this collaboration, Arm has built a SoC and demonstrator board which contains the first example of the Morello prototype architecture. The Morello prototype boards are now available for software developers and security specialists.

“There has never been a silicon implementation of this hardware capability technology in a high-performance CPU. The Morello prototype board opens up many new opportunities for researchers to evaluate and test security benefits in real-world scenarios. Arm is working with established partners and software ecosystems to use these prototype systems to develop enhanced security solutions that we hope will ultimately impact a vast range of applications,” wrote Richard Grisenthwaite, SVP, Chief Architect and Fellow at Arm.

Source: Microsoft