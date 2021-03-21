It’s getting pretty hard to keep track of Microsoft’s March Windows 10 update saga, but the short of it is that Microsoft’s routine Patch Tuesday update for Windows 10 caused BSOD for some users when they printed (“APC_INDEX_MISMATCH for win32kfull.sys“).

Microsoft acknowledged this and released a patch for the patch, which fixed the BSOD but caused printing issues, particularly when you printed documents with images. Microsoft then released a patch for that patch, which appeared to fix the issue, but which users were having trouble installing, with the message “We couldn’t install this update , but you can try again (0x80070541)” .

That patch (KB5001649) now appears to have been withdrawn and is no longer available on Windows Update.

This news is confirmed by several sites that have tried to download it, including Born City, WindowsLatest and Bleeping Computer, but not Microsoft yet.

At present, we wait with bated breath for the next development in this saga, which will hopefully not see your printer go up in flames.

via GHacks