Microsoft is moving to annual release cadence for Windows 10

Microsoft today announced that Windows 10 moving to annual release cadence to align with the Windows 11 cadence. With this change, Windows 10 users will be getting only one feature update in a calendar year. The next Windows 10 feature update will be available during the second half of 2022. Microsoft also announced the following today:
- Microsoft will support at least one version of Windows 10 through Oct. 14, 2025.
- As a second half (H2) of the calendar year release, Home and Pro editions of the November 2021 Update will receive 18 months of servicing and support, and Enterprise and Education editions will receive 30 months of servicing and support beginning today.
- Microsoft is renaming the servicing option for releases to the General Availability Channel starting with the November 2021 Update (Note: this replaces the previous “Semi-Annual Channel” term for the servicing option).
Source: Microsoft
Comments