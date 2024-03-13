Microsoft announces worldwide availability of Arm Advisory Service for developers

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Today, Microsoft announced the global expansion of their Arm Advisory Service, which can assist developers in building optimized apps for Windows on Arm devices.

The service, initially launched in October 2023, has garnered significant interest. Microsoft credits this to the potential of Windows on Arm and the proven track record of the Arm Advisory Service in aiding developers. Earlier Brave announced that it’d join Chrome to bring its browser to Windows Arm devices.

ARM architecture is a type of design for computer processors, specifically a family of instruction set architectures (ISAs) known as ARM (Advanced RISC Machines). ARM processors are known for their:

Low power consumption

Smaller size: This allows for compact device designs.

High performance

Developers worldwide can now benefit from this service. As per Microsoft, assistance is available in English, Chinese (simplified and traditional), and Japanese, and support hours cater to local business time zones.

The App Assure Arm Advisory Service actively collaborates with software vendors to ensure app stability, expanded functionalities, and enhanced security.

Developers interested in exploring the potential of Windows on Arm are encouraged to contact Microsoft through the provided form; more info is here.