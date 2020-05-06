Microsoft announces the new USB-C Travel Hub for $99

Microsoft today announced the new multi-port Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub that allows you to connect to networks, displays and USB-C accessories when you’re on the go. Weighing about 100 grams, this new USB-C Travel Hub comes with following ports:

1 VGA port

1 USB-C port

1 USB-A port

1 HDMI port

1 ethernet port

1 3.5mm audio jack

While Surface Dock 2 works only with the Surface devices with Surface Connect port, the new USB-C Travel Hub from Microsoft will work with any Windows, macOS or Android device having a USB-C port.

Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub will be available for $99 later this month in select markets.