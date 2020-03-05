Microsoft announces the new Azure Cosmos DB Free Tier

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft announces the new Azure Cosmos DB Free Tier 1

Back in 2017, Microsoft first revealed Azure Cosmos DB, a brand new cloud database service built from the ground up to power planet-scale cloud services and data-intensive applications. Azure Cosmos DB is the industry’s first globally distributed, multi-model database service to deliver horizontal scale with guaranteed uptime, throughput, consistency and single-digit millisecond latency at the 99th percentile. Microsoft already allows developers to try Azure Cosmos DB for a limited time with no subscription or credit-card number required. Once developers create a database, they  have 30 days of free access.

In order to further improve the adoption of Cosmos DB among developers, Microsoft is introducing a new free tier of Cosmos DB. In this free tier, developers will have access to their database forever with 5-GB storage and 400 RUs of provisioned throughput. This new free tier of Cosmos DB will be available on March 6th.

You can learn more about Cosmos DB here.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments