Microsoft announces the new Azure Cosmos DB Free Tier

Back in 2017, Microsoft first revealed Azure Cosmos DB, a brand new cloud database service built from the ground up to power planet-scale cloud services and data-intensive applications. Azure Cosmos DB is the industry’s first globally distributed, multi-model database service to deliver horizontal scale with guaranteed uptime, throughput, consistency and single-digit millisecond latency at the 99th percentile. Microsoft already allows developers to try Azure Cosmos DB for a limited time with no subscription or credit-card number required. Once developers create a database, they have 30 days of free access.

In order to further improve the adoption of Cosmos DB among developers, Microsoft is introducing a new free tier of Cosmos DB. In this free tier, developers will have access to their database forever with 5-GB storage and 400 RUs of provisioned throughput. This new free tier of Cosmos DB will be available on March 6th.

You can learn more about Cosmos DB here.