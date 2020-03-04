Microsoft announces PowerShell 7, the latest major update to PowerShell

Microsoft today announced the general availability of PowerShell 7, the latest major update to PowerShell automation tool and configuration framework. With PowerShell Core 6 last year, PowerShell became a cross-platform framework with support across Windows, macOS, and Linux. With PowerShell 7, Microsoft has introduced several new features. Read about them below.
- Pipeline parallelization with
ForEach-Object -Parallel
- New operators:
- Ternary operator:
a ? b : c
- Pipeline chain operators:
||and
&&
- Null coalescing operators:
??and
??=
- Ternary operator:
- A simplified and dynamic error view and
Get-Errorcmdlet for easier investigation of errors
- A compatibility layer that enables users to import modules in an implicit Windows PowerShell session
- Automatic new version notifications
- The ability to invoke to invoke DSC resources directly from PowerShell 7 (experimental)
PowerShell 7 also includes several new cmdlets/APIs and bug fixes. PowerShell 7 is supported on the following operating systems.
- Windows 7, 8.1, and 10
- Windows Server 2008 R2, 2012, 2012 R2, 2016, and 2019
- macOS 10.13+
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) / CentOS 7+
- Fedora 29+
- Debian 9+
- Ubuntu 16.04+
- openSUSE 15+
- Alpine Linux 3.8+
- ARM32 and ARM64 flavors of Debian and Ubuntu
- ARM64 Alpine Linux
You can learn more about this release from the source link below.
Source: Microsoft
