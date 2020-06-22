Microsoft announces several new personal features for Microsoft Teams

Microsoft today announced several new preview features in Teams that will help users in their personal life. You can now sign in with your personal email in Teams. Once signed-in, you can create groups to chat and call, to stay connected with your family and friends.

Here’s how you can try out the new features today:

If you currently use the Teams mobile app at work, simply click into settings, and select Add an account. You can then sign in with your personal Microsoft account, or create a new one with your phone number. Through settings, you will then be able to toggle between your personal and work accounts.

If you don’t use Teams yet, visit the app store on your iOS or Android to download the mobile app and sign up with a personal Microsoft account, or create a new one with your phone number.

Apart from the standard features that are already available for Teams enterprise users, Teams is getting the following personal features.

Location sharing: Teams location sharing will make it easy to share your location and find your friends for that park picnic— or in the crowd at a concert.

Teams comes with a Safe, which lets you securely store and share important information, like passwords, rewards numbers, or login information.

These new preview features will be available over the coming weeks. General availability of these new features is expected later this year.

Source: Microsoft