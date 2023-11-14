Microsoft announces new Forms app

Microsoft has announced the release of a new Forms app that makes it easier to create surveys and forms.

As mentioned by Microsoft, key features of the new Forms app are

AI-powered question suggestions: The app uses artificial intelligence to suggest relevant questions based on your form’s topic. Various themes: You can choose from various themes to personalize your forms. Effortless form distribution: After creating your form, you can easily distribute it via email, social media, or embedding it on a website.

Currently, the Forms app requires an internet connection and cannot be accessed offline, Microsoft mentioned.

There are two ways you can get it into your device:

Install from the Microsoft Store: You can download and install the Forms app directly from the Microsoft Store. Search for “Forms” in the Microsoft Store and proceed with the installation. Install from your browser: You can also install the Forms app directly from your web browser while using the Forms website. Simply look for a small icon in the top address bar of your browser indicating the app’s availability. You can install the Forms app on your PC by clicking on this icon.

Do you think the update has made it a better application?