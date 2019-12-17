Microsoft announces new flight booking experience on Bing

Searching for flights is a time-consuming process and we often search the same information in various websites to find the right price. In order to make this process simpler, Microsoft today announced a new flight booking experience on Bing. Bing has partnered with several flight booking sites enabling you to make decisions on your flight search in a single location.

Bing makes use of real-time data from the world’s leading Global Distribution Systems, and direct integration with top airlines to ensure a seamless experience for Bing users, from searching and comparing flights to booking them in one place.

For example, if you search for something like ‘flights from Seattle to Portland’, you will be presented with a list of flight options along with their price. Once you click on a flight option, Bing will present you a deep-dive page with filtering options allowing you to quickly narrow the options down to the flight of your choice based on number of stops, airline, departure and arrival time, and price. You can check out the new flight booking experience here on Bing.

Source: Bing