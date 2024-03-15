Microsoft announces Microsoft Office 2024 and LTSC Office 2024 preview

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft has announced the upcoming releases of Office LTSC 2024 and Office 2024, catering to customers with niche scenarios requiring long-term servicing channels. The commercial preview of Office LTSC 2024 will begin next month, with general availability to follow later this year.

LTSC stands for Long-Term Servicing Channel. It’s a specific version of Microsoft Office or Windows designed for scenarios where stability and infrequent updates are crucial. Primarily used in critical systems that require reliable operation without the disruption of frequent updates, like air traffic control systems, diagnostic machines, factory machinery, or power plants that rely on consistent operation, etc.

Office LTSC 2024 includes new features like meeting creation options and search enhancements in Outlook, dozens of new Excel functions, and improved performance, security, and accessibility. Microsoft Publisher will not be included, as it is being retired, and Microsoft Teams will be available as a separate download.

Office LTSC 2024 is a device-based “perpetual” license supported for five years under the Fixed Lifecycle Policy, which is designed for regulated devices, process control devices, and specialty systems. It offers an on-premises solution without the cloud-based capabilities of Microsoft 365 Apps.

Office 2024 for consumers will also be released later this year, supported for five years with a “one-time purchase” model. The price for these products is not expected to change upon release.

