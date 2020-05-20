Microsoft announces Learn TV, an on-demand video programming for developers and engineers

Microsoft yesterday announced Learn TV, an on-demand video programming for developers and engineers. With Learn TV, you can always keep updated on the latest announcements, features and products from Microsoft. It will aggregate live and on-demand content across Microsoft properties including Channel 9 and first party events and hackathons, with casual developer conversations and instructor-led sessions from advocates and engineers.

Learn TV bring together live streams, shows, and instructional videos from Microsoft Cloud Advocates, Product Group leaders, and communities, making the Learn platform a one-stop shop to learn and grow.

You can check out the new Learn TV experience here.

Source: Microsoft