Microsoft announces Dynamics 365 Contact Center with generative AI features
- Organizations can improve their service experiences with an AI-powered contact center solution that brings intelligence, automation, and efficiency to all engagement channels.
Microsoft today announced Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center, a contact center solution with generative AI features for every customer engagement channel. Dynamics 365 Contact Center is a standalone Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution and can be connected to any CRMs or custom apps. It will be generally available from July 1st. Since Dynamics 365 Contact Center is built natively on the Microsoft cloud, it is highly scalable and reliable.
Key Dynamics 365 Contact Center features:
- Next-generation self-service: With pre-integrated Copilots for digital and voice channels that drive context-aware, personalized conversations, contact centers can deploy rich self-service experiences.
- Accelerated human-assisted service: When a customer reaches an agent, Dynamics 365 Contact Center gives the agent a 360-degree view of the customer with generative AI — for example, real-time conversation tools like sentiment analysis, translation, conversation summary, transcription and more are included to help improve service.
- Operational efficiency: With generative AI-based, real-time reporting, Dynamics 365 Contact Center allows service leaders to optimize contact center operations across all support channels, including their workforce.