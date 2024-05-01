Microsoft announces 2nd Southeast Asian AI investment in 2 days, Thailand to get Azure data center

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft is committing to Thailand’s AI development. This investment comes as part of a broader push into Southeast Asia, where Microsoft has already announced a massive investment in Indonesia just a couple of days ago.

The main part of Microsoft’s plan is the construction of Thailand’s first Azure data center, along with investments in AI infrastructure. This will provide resources for Thai businesses and organizations looking to implement AI.

But Microsoft isn’t just building infrastructure; they’re also investing in people. The company has pledged to train 100,000 Thai entrepreneurs, specifically those in the tourism sector, on how to utilize AI.

This Thailand investment follows a similar commitment – a $1.7 billion pledge to Indonesia – announced by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella just a day earlier. Nadella sees Southeast Asia as a region brimming with potential, where AI can unlock over $1 trillion in economic value.

“Thailand has an incredible opportunity to build a digital-first, AI-powered future. Our new datacenter region, along with the investments we are making in cloud and AI infrastructure, as well as AI skilling, build on our long-standing commitment to the country – and will help Thai organizations across the public and private sector drive new impact and growth.” said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft.

However, Thailand faces some challenges in attracting tech investment. The country’s economy has struggled compared to its neighbors, burdened by public debt and an aging population. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is actively courting tech firms like Microsoft, hoping to jumpstart Thailand’s digital transformation.

Our ‘Ignite Thailand’ vision for 2030 aims to achieve the goal of developing the country’s stature as a regional digital economy hub that significantly enhances our innovation and R&D capabilities while also strengthening our tech workforce. Today’s announcement with Microsoft is a significant milestone in the journey of our ‘Ignite Thailand’ vision – one that promises new opportunities for growth, innovation, and prosperity for all Thais. said Thai Prime Minister Thavisin.

This partnership can propel Thailand’s tech sector forward and solidify its place in Southeast Asia’s competitive scene.

