Microsoft has announced a refreshed file Move/Copy experience for OneDrive and Sharepoint which will be rolling out soon.

Designed to make it easier to move and copy files and folders, the new dialogue-based experience lets users more easily choose the destination for their content.

There is no change to the underlying Move or Copy capabilities—all limitations, errors and admin settings will be unimpacted.

Microsoft will be gradually rolling out starting the new experience with Targeted release in mid-October and complete for Standard release in mid-November.