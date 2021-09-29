Earliey this year, Microsoft announced Viva Learning as part of its new employee experience platform. The Viva Learning is a central hub for learning where people can discover, share, assign, and learn from best-in-class content libraries across the organization—including LinkedIn Learning, Microsoft Learn, third-party content providers including Skillsoft, Coursera, Pluralsight and edX, and an organization’s own custom content. Viva Learning also offers integrations with leading learning management systems, including Cornerstone OnDemand, Saba and SAP SuccessFactors.

Viva Learning will be delivered primarily through this Teams app, which creates a central hub in Microsoft Teams where employees can discover, share, and learn from content libraries provided by your organization, by Microsoft, and by external partners.

Today, Microsoft announced the date of the general availability of the feature.

Viva Learning will start becoming available to organizations end of October and the roll-out is expected to complete by mid-November.

Viva Learning will be available to all organizations with paid subscription access to Microsoft Teams, with the exception of Education or Government customers.

When Viva Learning launches, the Viva Learning Teams app will be pre-installed into users’ Teams experience. The basic Viva Learning experience will be available free of charge with your current Microsoft 365 license. This free version of Viva Learning includes access to the full content libraries of Microsoft Learn and Microsoft 365 Trainings, as well as a limited set (125 courses) of LinkedIn Learning content. To unlock the full capabilities of Viva Learning, you can add Viva Learning Premium to your subscription, which provides additional admin features and recommendation capabilities, as well as unlocking Learning Management System integration and third-party content integration. Accessing non-Microsoft Viva Learning Premium content may require a separate subscription with the third-party content provider.

Microsoft 365 Trainings will be accessible from Viva Learning and consumed directly within Teams. Microsoft 365 Trainings and Microsoft Learn content is subject to terms other than the Microsoft Product Terms.

LinkedIn Learning and other non-Microsoft content (including third-party content and content stored on Learning Management Systems) will be accessible through the Viva Learning Teams app but consumed directly from the third-party content provider’s website where it is stored. Accordingly, when a user navigates to non-Microsoft content, that content and any associated services are subject to the third-party content provider’s privacy and service terms and not to the Microsoft Product Terms.

You may also choose to make your organization’s internal SharePoint-hosted content accessible to users in the Viva Learning Teams app. Any content you add to Viva Learning is not subject to the Microsoft Product Terms and may be subject to other privacy and service terms.

See a demo of the service below: