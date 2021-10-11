Microsoft has announced a new design feature for Edge 96, currently only in the Canary channel for the Edge browser.

For a subset of users, Microsoft is testing a new design to better manage your installed web apps. When you go to edge://apps in your browser, it now displays a redesigned hub that lists installed PWAs and websites as apps.

You can now sort your apps by any of the following:

Recently used.

Alphabetically, based on the title.

Date of installation.

You can also arrange apps in a list or grid view.

Additionally, you can easily pin apps to the taskbar or Start menu. You can create a shortcut, and enable apps to run on user login.

Also, there’s now a way to easily access the following:

Permissions and privacy details for the associated origin.

More details about the application.

If no major issue arises, the updated design should roll out to the dev channel in 2-3 weeks.

Source: Microsoft