Microsoft has announced on twitter that they will be holding a developer event for Mixed Reality Developer event on the 16th and 17th May 2020 in Redmond.

It's official! Save the date for Mixed Reality Dev Days, May 16 & 17 in Redmond. We are also doing MR Dev Days Tour this year in Japan and Germany, but dates are still TBD as we search for a venue. Look forward to seeing many of you there this year! pic.twitter.com/vlHRAy837q — Mixed Reality DevRel Team (@MxdRealityDev) February 18, 2020

Possibly a replacement for its cancelled Mobile World Congress 2020 event, Microsoft will also be taking the event on the road, visiting Japan and Germany, though those dates are still to be announced.

Microsoft was due to deliver an enterprise-focused Mixed Reality event at Mobile World Congress 2020 (cancelled due to the Coronavirus), which was due to feature Azure Edge Computing, IoT and “how blending the digital and physical worlds can drive deeper, more immersive human connection and collaboration with mixed reality.” It seems likely the developer events will have a similar theme.

Microsoft is reportedly struggling to keep up with the demand for the HoloLens 2, which appears to have found success in business and the military, suggesting some developers may find a rich vein to tap in supporting the technology.

