Microsoft has seen massive growth in the adoption of Microsoft Teams as a video conferencing solution but in many cases, a service is only as productive as the quality of the voice and video quality, which not only depends on your connection but the hardware you use to stream with.

To help companies get the most out of Microsoft Teams, Microsoft, working with device partners, has announced a new range of Teams certified devices. The new range of certified personal devices are aimed at supporting customers working remotely.

The Microsoft device Certification Program is designed to offer Microsoft customers confidence that third party devices will provide a compatible, high-quality experience when used with Microsoft Teams.

Certification highlights for headset and speakerphones

All the headsets listed below deliver the longstanding benefits of certification, such as great audio and integrated call control. They also include two additional important benefits offered by many of the devices below:

Teams button

Available on all Teams certified headsets and speakerphones, you will have deeper integration with Teams from your device. Simply click the button to bring Teams to the forefront of your pc screen, quickly join a meeting that has started, or check your missed calls and voicemail.

Premium microphone for open office

Many of the headsets listed below offer a premium microphone optimized for use in an open office. This enhanced requirement for headsets offers the best possible performance for use in noisy environments or open offices where nearby sounds or voices are present.

Below are a range of new Teams certified devices across all categories.

Teams headsets

EPOS – Part of Demant Group, has announced that its range of wired IMPACT headsets, which were previously certified for Skype for Business, now offer a firmware upgrade to be certified for Microsoft Teams. This upgrade brings richer Teams integration, with the call answer button and LED now acting like a Teams button. Users can now receive alerts and engage with Teams by pressing the button to quickly join meetings or check missed calls.

Jabra – introduces Evolve2, the new standard of professional headsets. A dedicated Microsoft Teams button alerts users of notifications and allows them to take quick actions. The certification for premium microphone for open office provides confidence that you will be heard clearly. With a more visible busy light and an advanced digital chipset, concentration and communication is better than ever.

Logitech – Zone Wireless and Zone Wired headsets are designed for busy workspaces and are certified for Microsoft Teams. Launch or join a Teams meeting with a single touch. Both deliver premium audio and reliable call clarity. In addition, Zone Wired meets Microsoft’s premium microphone for open office requirement.

Poly – A selection of headsets with different wearing styles, including corded and Bluetooth wireless, are now available with a dedicated Teams button. Some of these models have also met Microsoft’s premium microphone for open office requirement. For some existing Skype for Business certified devices, customers can expect a firmware upgrade to enable Teams integration using the hook switch.

Teams phones

Lenovo – ThinkSmart View features an 8″ HD display and high-quality microphone and speaker. Upgrade any personal or common area space with a dedicated Teams device designed to consolidate the meeting and calling experience. ThinkSmart View reduces downtime in meetings with one-touch join, supports face to face interaction in portrait or landscape layout, and assures conversation privacy with a camera shutter and a microphone mute switch.

Teams rooms and room accessories

With Microsoft Teams Rooms and certified meeting room accessories, organizations can transform any space to a Teams meeting place.

Yealink – The Yealink MVC900 Room System delivers a native Microsoft Teams Rooms meeting experience. Designed for extra-large meeting rooms and training spaces, the Yealink MVC900 Room System is a complete solution and includes a touch control console, content sharing unit, audio and video peripherals, and mini-PC.

Bose and Sennheiser – Clear the table of microphones and speakers, for better collaboration. The Bose ES1 Ceiling Audio Solution combines the premium performance of the Bose EdgeMax in-ceiling loudspeaker and Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone — along with a Bose amplifier and DSP — to deliver a seamless meeting experience that empowers productivity while removing clutter from the conference room table.

Logitech – Logitech has introduced the Logitech Room Solution powered by Lenovo ThinkSmart Edition Tiny, for Microsoft Teams Rooms. Available in small, medium, and large configurations, these pre-configured systems also include a Logitech conferencecam with RightSense™ technologies, a PC mount with cable retention, and the Logitech Tap touch controller.

Poly – Introducing the Poly Trio C60, the newest and best Trio of the Trio conference phone family, delivers a powerful Teams audio experience. Poly audio ensures every inflection is heard, without the distracting background noise.

Shure – With versatile mounting options, the Microflex® Advance™ MXA910 ceiling array microphone delivers speech that is naturally intelligible. With no mics or cables in the way, you’re free to speak, and clear to connect. Deliver natural voice quality with the Microflex Advance MXA910 ceiling array microphone and the IntelliMix® P300 audio conferencing proces….

The Microflex® Advance™ MXA310 provides versatile and adjustable coverage areas in elegant, low-profile table-top solutions. Enhance every aspect of conference audio with the MXA310 table array microphone and IntelliMix® P300 audio conferencing processor. Precise sound capture and automatic mixing keep the agenda on track with clear communication.

