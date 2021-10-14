Microsoft will be rolling out a new experience that expands on the focus time feature in Viva Insights enabling Microsoft 365 users to work uninterrupted with Teams notifications silenced.

Focus mode will enrich the focus time experience by helping users make progress on important work, with focus music from Headspace. This immersive experience includes a notification, and a new focus mode page in the Viva Insights Teams app. Users will be able to enroll or modify their focus plan settings, or book ad-hoc focus time in the Viva Insights Teams app. Currently, this function is only accessible via the Viva Insights web dashboard.

Users who have booked focus time will receive a notification as their focus time nears. Upon clicking the notification, the user will enter the focus mode experience in Microsoft Teams. The focus mode experience includes access to Headspace focus music and a focus timer. Users who do not have access to Headspace will have access to a breathing exercise when entering focus mode.

Microsoft expects to begin rolling this update out in late November and expect the rollout to be fully completed by early December.