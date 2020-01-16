Microsoft and T-Mobile to offer Windows 10 PCs with free 4G LTE coverage for select U.S. schools

Microsoft today announced a new partnership with T-Mobile to provide Windows 10 Connected PCs with T-Mobile provided SIM cards and free 4G LTE coverage plans for select U.S. school districts in rural/underserved areas. This new pilot program will start next month. Through this program, Microsoft and T-Mobile wants to learn how the Windows 10 devices with LTE improve the education quality and reduce the broadband gap. Microsoft is also partnering with Vodafone (and its subsidiary Vodacom in Africa) to offer education-specific mobile internet plans to customers using the new Windows 10 Connected PCs.
Source: Microsoft
