Microsoft and Sky have worked together to bring a new Microsoft Kinect-style camera to Sky’s new Sky Glass TV range.

The accessory, which features a 4K camera, will mainly be focussed on social TV watching and games and will offer motion and voice control for Sky TV, via the “Hello, Sky” command.

“Working with Microsoft we’re also building a fantastic feature that lets us watch TV together even if we’re miles apart,” explains Fraser Stirling, Sky’s chief product officer. “It syncs your TV with other households, with integrated video and chat on-screen, and you can choose content from the biggest channels — including Premier League matches, movies, and all your favorite entertainment.”

The Watch Together feature will let separated families sync up their movie watching, including pause and playback, and let each side see the reactions of the other users.

The device will also feature gesture-controlled games, including Fruit Ninja and Paw Patrol.

“Pick your opponent, either at home or another household and play through your body movement or gesture control,” says Stirling. “Family games are never going to be the same again.”

The Sky Glass Camera is coming to the market in Spring 2022, but would likely have done exponentially better if released last year, during the height of the pandemic.

via the verge