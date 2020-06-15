Microsoft and SAS announce extensive technology and go-to-market partnership

Microsoft and SAS today announced an extensive technology and go-to-market partnership. Through this partnership, customers will be able to easily run SAS workloads in the cloud. Since Azure is the preferred cloud provider for the SAS Cloud, Microsoft and SAS will migrate SAS’ analytical products and industry solutions onto Microsoft Azure. SAS’ industry-specific solutions and expertise will also bring added value to Microsoft’s customers. To further democratize AI and analytics, SAS integrations are coming to Azure, Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365 and Power Platform.

In addition to the technology partnership described above, SAS and Microsoft will also partner on selling the solutions to customers across the world.

SAS and Microsoft will also have a joint go-to-market strategy, making SAS solutions available on Azure Marketplace. Customers will be able to choose from both SAS and Microsoft solutions, meeting all their analytics needs.

“Through this partnership, Microsoft and SAS will help our customers accelerate growth and find new ways to drive innovation with a broad set of SAS Analytics offerings on Microsoft Azure,” said Scott Guthrie, Microsoft Executive Vice President of Cloud and AI. “SAS, with its recognized expertise in analytics, data science and machine learning, is a strategic partner for Microsoft, and together we will help customers across dozens of industries and horizontals address their most critical and complex analytical challenges.”

“SAS and Microsoft have a shared vision of helping customers accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. We both understand that it is about enrichment of data and improving lives through better decisions,” said Oliver Schabenberger, SAS Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer. “Partnering with Microsoft gives customers a more seamless path to the cloud that provides faster, more powerful and easier access to SAS solutions and enables trusted decisions with analytics that everyone – regardless of skill level – can understand.”

