Microsoft and Morgan Stanley announce cloud partnership

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services company. Today, Microsoft and Morgan Stanley announced a cloud partnership through which both the companies will use their engineering expertise to solve challenges within the highly regulated financial services industry. The partnership involves the following:

Developing and co-designing new application infrastructure meeting the key requirements for financial services and informing product innovations including for Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services, bringing together common data models, cross-cloud connectors, workflows, APIs, and financial industry-specific components and standards.

Accelerating Morgan Stanley’s digital transformation aligned with the firm’s cloud- first and multi-cloud strategy, resulting in a modern, more flexible and scalable environment with the transition of workloads onto Microsoft Azure; improved employee experience with Microsoft 365 and collaboration tools; higher developer effectiveness and innovation power with cloud-native services; and better service, insights and connectivity to clients.

Enhancing the employee and developer experience by building innovative solutions with cloud-native services for faster implementation of apps. The companies’ engineers will also collaborate on requirements and capabilities across the latest technology to drive client- and business-centric innovation in financial services in faster and more flexible ways by leveraging Morgan Stanley’s deep engineering and domain expertise.

Morgan Stanely will adopt Microsoft GitHub to improve its developer operations.

“As one of the most highly regulated industries in the world, financial services organizations’ journey to the cloud is extremely complex and nuanced,” said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president, Cloud + AI, Microsoft. “Bringing together Morgan Stanley’s financial services engineering expertise with Microsoft’s cloud and industry-specific experience, our partnership will empower innovation for the industry while ensuring stringent compliance and regulatory guidelines are met.”

“This partnership is a natural extension of our longstanding engineering relationship and strong collaborative bond forged in the enterprise space over the past decades,” said Rob Rooney, head of Technology, Operations & Firm Resilience at Morgan Stanley. “As we co-develop to shape the future of the cloud, Morgan Stanley will share its deep domain knowledge and engineering expertise to address the complexities of a global regulated financial industry, and help Microsoft enhance its cloud offering to stay at the forefront of client-centric innovation.”

Source: Microsoft