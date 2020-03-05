Microsoft and Cisco announce seamless integration between Azure IoT and Cisco IoT

Microsoft and Cisco recently announced a major IoT partnership that offers a pre-integrated Cisco Edge to Microsoft Azure IoT Hub solution. Both Azure IoT and Cisco IoT are leaders in the industrial IoT market. The new integrated solution from both these companies will enable organizations to rapidly launch IoT initiatives.

“This partnership between Cisco and Azure IoT will significantly simplify customer deployments. Customers can now securely connect their assets, and simply ingest and send IoT data to the cloud. Our IoT Gateways will now be pre-integrated to take advantage of the latest in cloud technology from Azure. Cisco and Microsoft are happy to help our customers realize the value of their IoT projects faster than ever before. Our early field customer, voestalpine, is benefiting from this integration as they digitize their operations to improve production planning and operational efficiencies,” said Vikas Butaney, Cisco IoT VP of Product Management.

The following are now possible as part of this partnership:

Using software-based intelligence pre-loaded onto Cisco IoT network devices, telemetry data pipelines from industry-standard protocols like OPC-Unified Architecture (OPC-UA) and Modbus can be easily established using a friendly UI directly into Azure IoT Hub.

Services like Microsoft Azure Stream Analytics, Microsoft Azure Machine Learning, and Microsoft Azure Notification Hub services can be used to quickly build IoT applications for the enterprise.

Additional telemetry processing is also supported by Cisco through local scripts developed in Microsoft Visual Studio, where filtered data can also be uploaded directly into Azure IoT Hub.

Using Cisco Edge Intelligence software to connect to Azure IoT Hub and Device Provisioning Services enable simple device provisioning and management at scale, without the headache of a complex setup.

You can learn more about this partnership from the source link below.

Source: Microsoft