Report: Microsoft and AMD are collaborating on a powerful ARM processor for Windows PCs

by Pradeep

 

AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition

Microsoft and AMD already have a strong relationship with collaborations spanning multiple product lineup including Azure, Surface, Windows and Xbox. Tech Enthusiast Tron recently revealed that Microsoft and AMD working together on a powerful ARM processor that will power Windows devices including Surface.

The performance of this upcoming ARM chip will be lower than NVIDIA GTX 1050 class but will be much better than the current Qualcomm processors. This upcoming SoC will also have Samsung Exynos 5G modem for seamless connectivity. According to the report, this upcoming Cortex X1-based SoC will be manufactured by TSMC using 5nm process.

Source: Tron

