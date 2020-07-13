Microsoft and Allscripts announce extension of their alliance to transform cloud-based health IT solutions

Microsoft and Allscripts today announced the extension of their alliance to enable the development and delivery of cloud-based health IT solutions. As part of this new five-year extension, Allscripts’ cloud-based Sunrise electronic health record will be available through Microsoft Cloud. Also, Allscripts will make use of Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Teams and Power BI to build innovative health solutions.

Sunrise is an integrated EHR that connects all aspects of care, including acute, ambulatory, surgical, pharmacy, radiology and laboratory services including an integrated revenue cycle and patient administration system. Sunrise is a clinician-friendly, evidence-based single platform with integrated analytics that helps deliver better health outcomes in hospitals around the world.

“The COVID-19 pandemic will forever change how healthcare is delivered, and provider organizations around the world must ensure they are powered by innovative, interoperable, comprehensive and lower-cost IT solutions that meet the demands of our new normal,” said Allscripts chief executive officer Paul Black. “Healthcare delivery is no longer defined by location — providers need to have the capability to reach patients where they are to truly deliver the care they require. Cloud solutions, mobile options, telehealth functionality — these are the foundational tools for not just the future of healthcare, but the present. Collaborating with Microsoft, the leader in the public cloud sector, we will efficiently deliver the tools caregivers need to improve the clinical outcomes of their patients and operational performance of their organizations.”

“Through our strategic alliance with Allscripts, we aspire to be a transformational force in the healthcare industry, delivering smarter, innovative solutions that power the essential human connections of care delivery and create a healthier future for patients worldwide,” said Microsoft vice president of US Health and Life Sciences Patty Obermaier. “At Microsoft, we believe the future of healthcare is an interoperable one, where cloud-enabled solutions will be critical in putting patients fully in charge of their own healthcare information. With this collaboration, Allscripts is working to make that future a reality.”

Source: Microsoft