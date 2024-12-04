Microsoft AI Tour is coming to Sydney on December 11 after stops in London & other European cities

The event will take place at at the International Convention Centre.

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft AI Tour will soon make its stop in Sydney, Australia, on December 11.

Located at the International Convention Centre Sydney, the Microsoft AI Tour will feature speakers like CCO and executive VP Judson Althoff, managing director Steven Worrall, and more.

Besides that, the Redmond tech giant has three other stops for December 2024 in cities like Toronto, Doha, and Auckland. Then, in January, the AI Tour continues to Taipei, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, and New York City.

Australia is no stranger to using AI to uplift the workforce. Althoff said back in July that Coles, one of Australia’s biggest retailers, is using AI to predict the flow of 20,000 stock-keeping units across 850 stores with 1.6 billion daily predictions.

The company is also providing 4 million loyalty club customers with personalized recommendations and improving checkout efficiency using Microsoft Azure Stack HCI and NVIDIA A16 GPUs.

Australia’s Torrens University also created the MyLearn online platform with the help of Azure OpenAI Service, resulting in savings of 20,000 hours and 2.4 million Australian dollars in time and resources.

The Microsoft AI Tour initiative, which first launched back in September, spans over 60 cities worldwide. It’s a one-day in-person event that shows what AI can do through leadership and skill-building sessions, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities.

“We’ve built the Microsoft AI Tour from the ground up to be a comprehensive AI experience at no cost to you,” Microsoft says.